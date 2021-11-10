Stroll through ‘Zoo Lights’ at the Houston Zoo as this Houston holiday tradition celebrates 10 years

This year the Houston Zoo will celebrate its TENTH year with one of Houston’s most beloved holiday traditions, ‘Zoo Lights,’ from Nov. 15 through Jan. 9. Guests can take in the sights and sounds of the season as they stroll through the Zoo transformed into a sparkly winter wonderland. Watch as the Zoo’s Jackie Wallace chats with Lauren Kelly all about the exciting new features for this year.

HOUSTON – This year the Houston Zoo will celebrate its TENTH year with one of Houston’s most beloved holiday traditions, ‘Zoo Lights,’ from Nov. 15 through Jan. 9.

Guests can take in the sights and sounds of the season as they stroll through the Zoo transformed into a sparkly winter wonderland.

TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights is a separately ticketed event, held daily from 5:30 – 10:30 p.m. with the last entry at 9:30 p.m.

During the nightly event, animals will not be out, so guests who want to see Zoo animals are encouraged to visit during regular daytime hours.

Guests can enjoy the beautiful Zoo grounds illuminated with earth-friendly LED bulbs, sip hot chocolate by one of the smores-making stations, or walk through the 125-foot-long Infinity Tunnel of Light.

For tickets and more information, log onto www.HoustonZoo.org/zoolights.

