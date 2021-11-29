Astroworld Festival victim’s family, attorneys speak at NRG Park

The family of Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña visited NRG Park, weeks after the Nov. 5 event that ended with the deaths of 10 people.

HOUSTON – The family and friends of Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña, a 23-year-old Astroworld Festival victim, will visit NRG Park, weeks after the Nov. 5 event that ended with the deaths of 10 people.

The family will be accompanied by their attorneys, Rosendo Almaraz Jr. and Valerie Cortinas Fisher. The family visited the site for a moment of reflection.

Peña died when a crowd of some 50,000 attendees surged toward the stage ahead of Travis Scott’s performance.

