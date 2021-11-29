69º

Astroworld Festival victim’s family, attorneys speak at NRG Park

Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña died at the festival. He was 23 years old.

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

The family of Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña visited NRG Park, weeks after the Nov. 5 event that ended with the deaths of 10 people.

HOUSTON – The family and friends of Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña, a 23-year-old Astroworld Festival victim, will visit NRG Park, weeks after the Nov. 5 event that ended with the deaths of 10 people.

The family will be accompanied by their attorneys, Rosendo Almaraz Jr. and Valerie Cortinas Fisher. The family visited the site for a moment of reflection.

Peña died when a crowd of some 50,000 attendees surged toward the stage ahead of Travis Scott’s performance.

