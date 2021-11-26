Harris County reduces COVID-19 threat level from orange to yellow

Judge Lina Hidalgo today announced that she is lowering the county’s COVID-19 Threat Level from Level 2: Orange to Level 3: Yellow.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Friday that she is lowering the county’s COVID-19 Threat Level from Level 2: Orange to Level 3: Yellow as indicators demonstrate a further decrease in cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rates.

Level 3 signifies a moderate, but controlled level of COVID-19 transmission in Harris County. Unvaccinated residents are urged to get their vaccine to help avoid a winter spike. They remain at higher risk and should remain vigilant while continuing to mask and observe social distancing measures.

“With key trends moving in the right direction we’ve reached another encouraging milestone,” said Judge Hidalgo. “As the holiday season moves into full swing, I encourage everyone to do their part to help us avoid a winter spike other areas are facing. Vaccines for everyone, including children, as well as booster shots are now widely available on-demand across Harris County. Celebrate this amazing time with the peace of mind that you’re doing what is right to protect yourself, your family and your friends by getting vaccinated.”

Under this threat level, fully vaccinated individuals may resume regular activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by law, or rules or regulations, including local business, school, or workplace guidance.

The COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine booster continues to be available at no charge for all Harris County residents. To find out more information, locations and hours, click here.

For a complete list of indicators, guidance, and related information visit ReadyHarris.org.