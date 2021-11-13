Fort Bend County Judge KP George lowers county’s COVID-19 risk level from orange to yellow

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George lowered the county’s COVID-19 Threat Level Indicator from orange, the system’s second-highest threat level, to yellow, the system’s second-lowest threat level, due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases, ICU visits and hospitalizations over the past several weeks.

The yellow risk category signifies a low or moderate threat of COVID-19 in the county.

George said the wide availability of the COVID-19 vaccine was among the reasons he lowered the county’s COVID-19 risk level.

According to the County’s COVID-19 response website, over 443,600 residents have been fully vaccinated. 75% of the county’s resident age 12 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

George urged residents to continue to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

“The vaccines for the COVID-19 virus are the best line of defense against this virus and have proven to be extremely effective in those who have received completed doses,” said Judge George. “We have testing centers free of charge, the vaccinations are free, and we continue to inform the community about the vaccine. We are working with our community organizations and churches to get more people vaccinated.”

For more information on Fort Bend County’s COVID-19 risk level indicators, guidance, and related information, click here.