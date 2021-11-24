Off-duty officer fires at suspect fleeing from business in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to reports of an officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston Wednesday morning.
Investigators said an off-duty Houston Police Department Officer discharged her weapon at a suspect who was trying to flee from a business located at 6810 Gulf Freeway near Woodridge around 10:30 a.m.
Officers said it’s unknown if the suspect was injured, but the off-duty officer was injured when she got caught up in the suspect’s vehicle door as they drove off. The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
