Man accused of dragging, running over HPD officer while attempting to avoid arrest

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged after police said he ran over a Houston police officer Sunday, authorities said.

Wilmer Pacheco Rivera, 31, has been charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, aggravated assault of a peace officer and aggravated assault of a family member.

According to HPD, Rivera drove to the Southeast Station at 8300 Mykawa Rd. and ran over the officer while trying to avoid being arrested. Police said the injured HPD officer was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. She was treated and released from the hospital on Monday, officers said.

Investigators said a woman had a child custody issue with Rivera, who is the father of the child. The couple got into an altercation in the parking lot of a grocery store at 5600 Mykawa Rd., where police said Rivera struck the woman’s car several times with his vehicle while the child, a 1-year-old boy, was inside the vehicle with him. The woman called 911 and fled to the police station. Police said Rivera followed the woman in his vehicle.

Ad

Rivera then began to damage the woman’s vehicle with his hands, which police said drew the attention of an HPD patrol officer working the front desk. When officers attempted to detain Rivera, he attempted to back out of the parking lot in his vehicle, investigators said. Police said one of the officers was caught by the door of Rivera’s vehicle. The officer was dragged and then run over as Rivera fled the scene, HPD said.

Paramedics transported the officer to the hospital. Police said the woman, 22, and her son were not injured.

Officers said they located the suspect and conducted a traffic stop in the 8700 block of Telephone Road, where he was taken into custody without further incident.