Firefighters work to put out blaze at Texas Renaissance Festival grounds, officials say

TODD MISSION, Texas – Firefighters worked to put out a blaze at the Texas Renaissance Festival grounds in Grimes County Monday.

A sheriff with Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 11:35 a.m. about the fire.

According to GCSO, the Plantersville, Todd Mission and Magnolia fire departments were called to the scene.

Officials said this was a structure fire. The buildings are positioned to where if one caught fire, it could easily spread to others since they are close together, investigators said.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire and the damage it has caused.