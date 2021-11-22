Teen who fatally stabbed her father in self-defense to be referred to grand jury, HPD says

A father was stabbed Saturday morning by his 17-year-old teenage daughter, police say. They said they determined that it was self-defense.

HOUSTON – The case of a 17-year-old girl who fatally stabbed her father in self-defense will go towards a Harris County grand jury, Houston police say.

The incident happened at an apartment complex located at the 2000 block of Bentworth Street near Briar Forest Drive and South Kirkwood Drive early Saturday.

At around 2 a.m., police said they arrived at the scene of a stabbing between a father, identified as 35-year-old Kenneth Deleon, and his 17-year-old daughter. Officers say the stabbing was stemmed from a physical altercation involving knives at Deleon’s ex-wife’s apartment.

Kenneth Deleon suffered a stab wound to the right thigh and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The 17-year-old teen was also found with a stab wound to the neck.

Police said they interviewed the teen and they determined she stabbed her father in self-defense. She will not be charged for the incident.