Teen kills father in self-defense stabbing, police say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Teen fatally stabs father during argument, police say (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – A teenager, 17, fatally stabbed her father in self-dense during an argument overnight, Houston police said.

The man, 35, died at the scene before paramedics arrived, police said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at a west Houston apartment complex in the 2000 block of Bentworth Drive. The teen lives at the residence with her mother.

Following an interview with the teen, a detective said he believes the the girl stabbed her father in self defense and added that the teen won’t be arrested in the incident.

The case will go before a grand jury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

