5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Nov. 22

Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Here are things to know for Monday, Nov. 22:

1. Official sources of information, condolence messages related to the injuries and deaths at the Waukesha Christmas Parade

As many turn to social media to find information related to the deadly tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, here are key accounts that are posting updates.

The City of Waukesha Facebook page quickly transitioned Sunday evening from posting pictures and videos of the parade to sharing updates and information the public in that community needs.

The city is working alongside with the Waukesha Police Department to keep residents there informed.

Waukesha native JJ Watt described the images he was seeing as “horrific” and thanked those who rushed to help the people who were hurt.

2. ‘NOT GUILTY SALE:’ Conroe gun store, shooting range announces holiday discounts following Rittenhouse verdict

A Conroe gun store and shooting range is facing criticism following a text message they sent to customers announcing a “not guilty sale” after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday.

“We celebrated the acquittal from a second amendment standpoint and a right to defend yourself point,” said Saddle River Range owner Thomas Bolsch. “We did not celebrate, and we do not celebrate the loss of life.”

The Saddle River Range sent a text to customers saying the large sale was taking place Saturday and would last until Thanksgiving. The sale included deals on firearms, optics, bags, and gun parts among many other items.

The decision to promote the sale using an image of Rittenhouse was met with mixed emotions.

3. ‘Many will go without’: 43rd Annual Thanksgiving Super Feast facing ‘terrible’ shortage of food donations

Super Feast will be holding an Emergency Food Drive on Monday in wake of food shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors.

The food drive will take place outside the George R. Brown Convention Center between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Organizers encourage community members to give food donation items needed to help feed thousands of Houstonians for the 43rd Annual Thanksgiving Super Feast, which will be held on Thanksgiving Day at George R. Brown Convention Center.

More than 25,000 underprivileged individuals, families, senior citizens, and veterans are expected to be served this holiday season.

4. FREE Thanksgiving giveaways: Here’s where families in need can find free meals this week in the Houston area

While the holidays are a celebratory time for many, some of our neighbors may still be facing hardships while trying to give their families a season’s feast.

Houstonians, known for lending a helping hand during difficult times, are stepping up to the plate once again to hand out free food to help pull your dinner together.

Below is a list of Houston area businesses and organizations coming together to distribute FREE food in our area.

5. Shoppers, beware: A warning about fake shopping websites

Santa and his elves are kicking it into high gear and so are thieves. We have a warning about the increase in fake shopping websites popping up all over the internet. KPRC 2 Investigates team explains what you need to look out for when shopping online.

Record number of fake websites on the internet right now

The early black Friday ads are everywhere - so you may already be searching around for the best deals for your family. High tech thieves are rushing the internet, setting up fake shopping websites. The goal: to steal your money. And with these fake websites, you may not even know something is wrong until it’s too late.

