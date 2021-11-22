Images show chaos and aftermath of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

The images and video from the first several minutes of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade showed families lining the streets for the Sunday afternoon celebration. There were decked-out cars, marching bands, and dancers.
During the city’s live feed, a red SUV can be seen speeding down the parade route. Parade-goers look stunned. Moments later, a group of children performing in the parade are moved to the side as emergency vehicles rushed by them.
Downtown Waukesha quickly became wrapped up in crime scene tape with police investigators and other officials all around.
Fallen barricades, deserted lawn chairs, and other belongings left behind by people who quickly left the area remained along the streets.
Ad
As of Sunday evening, many details related to the tragedy in Waukesha had not yet been released including the total number of people killed. The latest information will continue to be updated here.
Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.