Images show chaos and aftermath of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

The images and video from the first several minutes of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade showed families lining the streets for the Sunday afternoon celebration. There were decked-out cars, marching bands, and dancers.

The City of Waukesha was live-streaming the parade on Facebook which they had promoted earlier in the day along with a map showing the route.

During the city’s live feed, a red SUV can be seen speeding down the parade route. Parade-goers look stunned. Moments later, a group of children performing in the parade are moved to the side as emergency vehicles rushed by them.

SUV plows into Wisconsin Christmas parade; multiple injuries

People along the parade route seconds after a red SUV raced down the road in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (City of Waukesha)

Emergency vehicle drives my group of children performing in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade (City of Waukesha)

Downtown Waukesha quickly became wrapped up in crime scene tape with police investigators and other officials all around.

Fallen barricades, deserted lawn chairs, and other belongings left behind by people who quickly left the area remained along the streets.

WAUKESHA, WI - NOVEMBER 21: Police and emergency personnel work on a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to reports, an SUV drove through pedestrians at a holiday parade, killing at least one and injuring 20 more. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

As of Sunday evening, many details related to the tragedy in Waukesha had not yet been released including the total number of people killed. The latest information will continue to be updated here.