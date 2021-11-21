DWI suspect leads deputies on chase with 4 children inside vehicle in west Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said he led them on a high-speed chase with four children inside the vehicle in west Harris County Sunday morning. Deputies said the man was suspected of drinking while driving.

Deputies said it started around 1:35 a.m. and stopped at 7106 Corporate Dr.

According to deputies, a Harris County Sheriff’s Office DWI unit saw someone in a white Ford pickup truck driving erratically. Investigators said the deputy in the unit attempted to stop the truck but the driver refused. From there, deputies said a chase ensued.

According to HCSO, the driver kept driving erratically, reaching speeds up to 100 mph. Deputies said the pursuit went on for 12.8 miles.

Deputies said the driver eventually pulled over and stopped driving. He then exited the vehicle with an infant in his hands, deputies said.

After taking the suspect into custody, deputies determined there were three other children in the vehicle. A total of four children ranging from the infant to 8 years old were inside the truck during the pursuit, investigators said. None of the children were injured.

Deputies said they are seeking an evading arrest charge, child endangerment charges, and possibly DWI charges for the incident.