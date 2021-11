House of Pies is coming to Katy.

On Thursday, House of Pies announced on Facebook the opening of its sixth location in the Houston area.

According to the Facebook post, the newest restaurant location will open in 2022 in Katy.

The House of Pies - Katy will be located at 20802 Katy Freeway, occupying the space that was formerly Newk’s Eatery.

