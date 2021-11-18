‘Horrifying’: Bellaire neighbors looking for answers after 5 feral cats are found dying or dead in past 2 weeks

Bellaire – A Bellaire neighborhood is searching for answers after they found five dead or dying cats in the past two weeks -- four this week alone.

They tell KPRC 2 News that the first cat was found dying after neighbors thought it had been struck by a car, but there were no signs of trauma. It was a feral “neighborhood cat” known as “Poncho.” Then in the past week, four more cats were found either dead or dying. Neighbors took two of those cats to a local vet to be euthanized because they say the cats were suffering.

The neighborhood has several feral cats that have been spayed and neutered and have become part of the landscape for many of the families here.

They described what it was like for them to hear the vet say that the animals died of poisoning.

“Horrifying. Especially with the neighborhood kids,” said Michelle Felch. “If you find a feral cat, just let it go. Don’t kill it.”

KPRC 2 News did reach out to the SPCA. A spokesperson said they are looking into this case but say it has not been confirmed as an active investigation.