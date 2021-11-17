‘Personally offended’: Houston Methodist Hospital CEO on doctor who made controversial claims about COVID-19 treatments

HOUSTON – Houston Methodist has spoken out in response to the doctor who resigned from the hospital after they said she posted several controversial tweets on COVID-19.

Dr. Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist Hospital says he is “personally offended” by the behavior from Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist.

The hospital suspended Dr. Bowden after it was discovered that she was posting “misleading and dangerous” information about COVID-19, including the vaccine mandates and treatments last week.

The controversy led to her resignation from the hospital. During a news conference on Wednesday she said she “just wanted to do what was right for her patients.”

Read the full statement below:

“Houston Methodist Hospital’s medical staff leadership decided to suspend and investigate Dr. Bowden for her inappropriate behavior, including spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. As a physician, I am personally offended by her behavior and by her misleading comments about COVID-19 and our hospital system, which has treated more than 25,000 inpatients with COVID-19—vaccinated and unvaccinated. Her claim that Houston Methodist will not treat unvaccinated patients is absolutely false. Houston Methodist cares for all patients and considers every individual a person of sacred worth and value.

Ad

“She was also suspended for using vulgar and foul language while expressing her opinions. This inappropriate and disrespectful language violates our core values at Houston Methodist, and reflects poorly on Houston Methodist, our physicians and the medical profession as a whole. When Dr. Bowden refused to remove these inaccurate and misleading statements from her social media accounts, the medical staff leadership decided to suspend her while they conducted an investigation, and invited her to speak with them. Instead of doing that, Dr. Bowden voluntarily resigned from the medical staff before a review was completed.”

SEE MORE:

Houston Methodist suspends privileges of doctor following controversial tweets about COVID-19 treatments

Ad

Houston Methodist doctor who resigned following suspension over controversial COVID-19 tweets speaks at news conference