5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Nov. 16

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Nov. 16:

1. Man shot after threatening to shoot deputies, animals in Conroe during domestic violence dispute, MCSO says

A man was shot by Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies in Conroe after a domestic violence dispute Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies said it happened in the 10700 block of Stidham Road at around 12:15 a.m.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had a rifle and was threatening to shoot animals and deputies when they arrived.

Deputies said the man, who owns multiple firearms, ran from the home and as authorities were chasing him, he pointed a gun at them. Deputies then opened fire at the man, shooting him multiple times. He is expected to survive.

2. 71-year-old grandmother stabbed by her son in north Harris Co., HCSO says

A 71-year-old woman, who authorities say was diagnosed with dementia, was stabbed by her son at an apartment complex in north Harris County, deputies with the sheriff’s office said.

It happened at the Cypress Parc apartments located in the 18000 block of Cypress Trace Road.

HCSO Lt. Paul Bruce says deputies received a call around 10:19 Monday morning for a stabbing. Bruce said, “upon arrival, they found a female stabbed multiple times.”

The woman was taken to Houston Healthcare Northwest in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

3. Houston officials pick internal review of Astroworld tragedy

Calls for an independent investigation into what led to 10 deaths at the Astroworld music festival went unheeded Monday, as Houston-area officials instead chose to direct a county administrator to conduct a review with other governmental entities.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo — the top elected official in Harris County, which includes Houston — had proposed a third-party probe of the planning and execution of the festival founded and headlined by rap superstar Travis Scott.

The Harris County administrator instead will work with other city and county entities to review security, fire and other safety plans at the county-owned NRG Park, where the festival was held.

4. At least 28 Texas hospitals were out of ICU beds last week, according to the latest federal data. Look up the ones near you.

5. MD Anderson Cancer Center to require all employees to be fully vaccinated by January

Officials at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will require all employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at the start of the new year.

In a statement on Monday, all employees must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022, unless they submit a medical or religious exemption for review.

Approximately 4,500 employees have not presented vaccination documentation. MD Anderson says they hope to decrease that number and assist employees with vaccinations.

