PHOTO: Man sought after brake checks lead to child, driver shot on North Freeway, Houston police say

Tyric Davis, as seen in this photo released by Crime Stoppers and Houston police on Nov. 15, 2021.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they said shot at a vehicle and hit a driver and a child back in February on the North Loop.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are searching for Tyric Davis, stemming from the Feb. 10, shooting in the 300 block of the North Loop at 3:30 p.m.

The victims and Davis were traveling eastbound when police said Davis began to brake check the victim’s vehicle. The victims drove around the Davis’ vehicle after honking at him to make the exit. Police said Davis then pulled out a gun and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle. The driver and child victim were struck. The suspect fled the scene on foot, abandoning his disabled vehicle, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers. Both victims sustained a gunshot wound and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.