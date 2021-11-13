Man suspected of murdering ex-girlfriend dies by suicide after confessing, HCSO says

SPRING, Texas – A man who confessed to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend inside of her mother’s home was found dead in New Mexico Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez identified the man as 27-year-old Jose Gallegos.

PREVIOUS STORY: ‘Turn yourself in’: Mother says her daughter was killed by jealous ex-boyfriend

Officials said Gallegos called the Harris County Sheriffs’ Office Homicide Unit Friday and confessed to the murder of 28-year-old Nitzie Valenciano.

Gallegos went on to tell detectives he would be dead by the time police were able to locate him, according to Gonzalez.

Authorities said Gallegos has been on the run since Wednesday after killing Valenciano at the home in the 22100 block of Diane Drive in the Spring area.

A family friend was also taken to the hospital with a graze wound during this incident.