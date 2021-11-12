‘Turn yourself in’: Mother says her daughter was killed by jealous ex-boyfriend

Ex-boyfriend accused of killing woman and her friend. Victim's mom speaks out

HOUSTON, Texas – A mother’s worst fears were confirmed when she found out her daughter had been killed, and now she says she knows exactly who pulled the trigger.

Betty Valenciano, the victim’s mother, said she knew something was wrong when her daughter, Nitze, didn’t respond to her numerous text messages.

“She is my daughter,” Valenciano said. “I’m so sad. He killed her. I don’t know why. I don’t understand.”

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were responding to a call for shots fired around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. When deputies arrived at Diane Drive in Spring, they found a 28-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound inside of a home.

Another man, said to be a family friend, was taken to the hospital with a graze wound.

Valenciano said Nitze was her only daughter.

”That’s it. I don’t see any more of her,” the mother said through tears.

Both detectives and Valenciano believe Nitze’s ex-boyfriend pulled the trigger.

Valenciano said her daughter had a rocky relationship with him for the last nine years. Her daughter, she says, had finally had enough.

”I think he asked for [a second] chance, and she said no more,” the mother said. “He’s jealous of her. (He’s a) jealous male, and he killed her.”

Moments before the shooting, Valenciano said Nitze was returning from the gym with a family friend who happened to live next door to the ex-boyfriend.

”I don’t know. I think he was just waiting for her,” Valenciano said.

Now, Valenciano is anxiously waiting for justice.

”Turn yourself in,” she said. “Be responsible for what you did.”

Investigators have not named the ex-boyfriend in this case because they have not charged him.

Authorities say the evidence collected at the scene will help them.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.