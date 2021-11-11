Houston Zoo temporarily closes after reported gas leak in area

The Houston Zoo wants to bring their animals to your home...virtually.

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo announced on Wednesday morning they will be temporarily closed due to a reported gas leak.

The Zoo said in a statement that they have safely evacuated guests due to the leak. The announcement was first made on Facebook.

Both Centerpoint and Houston Fire Department are on site investigating the cause of the leak.

The zoo tells KPRC 2 that the leak is outside and is not affecting any of the animals. They plan to reopen as soon as repairs are complete.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.