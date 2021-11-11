WATCH LIVE: Multiple law enforcement agencies chasing suspect who allegedly shot at Pct. 4 Constable’s Office

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables, along with Houston police, are chasing a suspect who allegedly shot at the building of the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Surveillance photos captured images of a person in a white four-door sedan driving into the parking lot of the station located at 20122 Holzworth Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday. The suspect fired multiples shots at the front doors, windows and building before fleeing the scene, according to deputies.

Law enforcement spotted the suspect Thursday morning, and a chase ensued.

The Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter is tracking the white sedan as it weaves in and out of traffic in south Houston.

