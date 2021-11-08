Caught on camera: Suspect wanted for allegedly shooting at building of Precinct 4 Constable’s Office

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The search is on for a suspect who allegedly fired shots at the building of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office Monday afternoon.

Surveillance photos captured images of a person in a white four-door sedan driving into the parking lot of the station located at 20122 Holzworth Road shortly after 12:30 p.m.

The suspect fired multiples shots at the front doors, windows and building before fleeing the scene, according to deputies.

“If anyone recognizes the suspect or vehicle, you are urged to contact the Precinct 4 Constable’s office at 281-376-3472 or local law enforcement,” Constable Mark Herman said.

No injuries were reported.

