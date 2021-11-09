Talking turkey: Free Thanksgiving dinners, food distributions and more to help everyone have a great holiday in the Houston area

FILE - A Thanksgiving dinner is displayed on a table in Concord, N.H., on Oct. 22, 2012. Families are navigating the vaccination divide for the holidays. Thanksgiving is a bellwether for how the rest of the season will go among those facing family conflict over the shot. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead, File)

HOUSTON – Need assistance in getting food for Thanksgiving? A lot of help will be offered this year as many Houstonians are still in need of assistance.

Here are some of the events offering turkey, fixings and more to make your holiday better this season.

The City Wide Club’s Grab ‘n Go or Sit ‘n Sup “Super Feast” is widely regarded as the “Nation’s Largest Feeding and Turkey Distribution” held on Thanksgiving & Christmas Eve Day at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where thousands of families will receive all they need for a holiday meal.

Additionally, information is also available on affordable housing, educational and employment opportunities, where applicable information is also presented on City Wide’s Life-Recovery Programs and a path that ultimately leads to a way off the streets.

Equality Health Foundation’s Healthy Fall Festival and Turkey Giveaway

Visit the Healthy Fall Festival and Turkey Giveaway (drive-thru event) in Houston this Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. The nonprofit is giving away 1,000 turkeys, health education bags, face masks, and hand sanitizers. The event will take place at Pep Mueller Park, admission is free, and it will be fun for the whole family with an onsite DJ and family entertainment.

Families Helping Families Thanksgiving Distribution

Families Helping Families Houston provides about 50 perishable and non-perishable food items, including a Thanksgiving turkey. This year the distribution site will be at Fort Bend ISD George Bush High School located at 6707 FM 1464 RD, Richmond, TX 77407 on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

“We recognize that the need is real and we are committed to make sure families in need, know that their neighbors understand their situation and are here to lean a hand,” said Quincy Collins, Families Helping Families, founder. In order to accomplish the goal of feeding over 3,000 families, FHF is in need of additional financial support. “Each year we learn of more families we could have helped and we want to meet that need.”

Families Helping Families is a nonprofit organization created to provide food to families in need during the Thanksgiving holiday. Established in 2013, FHF has delivered groceries to more than 800 families. Families are preselected by local law enforcement and school counselors and chosen prior to the distribution of groceries, for the program and FHF will continue to observed CDC Guidelines and offer contactless, curbside pickup.

Go here for information on donating or volunteering.

Operation Turkey

Operation Turkey will deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 25, 2021.

If you requested a meal, you can expect delivery between 10a .m. – 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Each plate represents a meal for one individual containing turkey, stuffing, vegetables, pie, and a drink. Go here to register.

Let us know if we missed an event you know about by leaving a comment.