Firefighters battle massive blaze at apartment complex in Pasadena, officials say

PASADENA, Texas – Firefighters with the Pasadena Fire Department and Houston Fire Department are working to put out a blaze at an apartment complex located in Pasadena, officials said Tuesday.

Officials said the two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex located at 4201 Fairmont. According to officials, a building began to collapse as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Firefighters said they are still working to put out hot spots. Residents who live at the apartment can be seen standing outside, many of them saying they lost everything but are thankful they got out in time.

“I didn’t hear anything. I just smelled smoke. The atmosphere was full of smoke and that’s what woke me up,” one man told KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers.

So far, officials said no injuries have been reported. Red Cross is en route to help residents that are still at the scene.