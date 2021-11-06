Second person charged in death of woman robbed, run over and killed outside McDonald’s restaurant

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The man accused of running over a woman outside a McDonald’s restaurant in late September was taken into police custody Friday.

Felton Ford, 39, has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity in connection to Martha Medina’s death, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

On Sept. 23, Medina, 71, had just exited a McDonald’s restaurant at 430 Uvalde Road when she was robbed and run over. Investigators believe three people were involved in Medina’s death. Ford acted as a lookout during the robbery and it’s believed that he was the driver who fatally struck Medina as the trio were making their getaway.

Accomplice Andrew Williams, 40, was charged with capital murder in Medina’s death in early October.

Gonzalez said investigators are now working to identify and arrest the third person involved in Medina’s death.

