Woman dies after robber steals her purse, runs her over at east Houston restaurant, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after authorities say she was run over after being robbed at an east Houston restaurant.

The Harris County Sherriff’s Office responded to the incident at a McDonald’s restaurant at 430 Uvalde around noon on Thursday, according to tweet by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The woman was run over by the suspect, authorities say as the suspect fled the scene.

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 23, 2021

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died, HCSO said.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala. Authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect.

