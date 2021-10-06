Man charged in connection with murder of 71-year-old woman who was robbed, run over at east Harris County restaurant

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 71-year-old woman who was robbed and run over in east Harris County.

Andrew Williams, 40, has been charged with capital murder. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Williams was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Harris County jail.

On Sept. 23, deputies said Martha Medina was run over and killed after being robbed at a McDonald’s restaurant located at 430 Uvalde.

Sheriff Gonzalez said Williams was out on bond in connection to a previous capital murder when Medina was killed.