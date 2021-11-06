Seabrook Man accused of beating neighbor posts $100 bond

A man accused of severely beating a neighbor in late October made bail Friday. He posted a $100 bond.

Collin Fries is charged with misdemeanor assault in the incident.

KPRC 2 first reported the story on Monday night. Cyclist Elliott Reed said he was riding his bike last week when Fries approached him and told him to leave the neighborhood. When Reed pulled out his phone to record the interaction, he says Fries smashed his phone and pushed him off his bike before assaulting him.

Witnesses told Reed’s wife that Fries punched Reed an additional 12 times after he had fallen unconscious.

Officers with the Seabrook Police Department were called to the scene and arrested Fries. He was later charged.

The Seabrook Police Department said the incident is related to an ongoing conflict among neighbors.

Reed told KPRC 2 he believes he was targeted because he’s Black. Seabrook Police Chief Sean Wright told KPRC 2 the assault did not appear to be racially motivated.

Ad

RELATED: Seabrook bicyclist attacked by neighbor who said he was ‘making people nervous’