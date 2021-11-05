Bond raised to $1.5 million for mother who abandoned her three children at an apartment with brother’s decaying remains

HOUSTON – On Friday, a judge raised the bond to $1.5 million for a woman who is accused of leaving her three children abandoned in an apartment with their sibling’s skeletal remains.

During a court hearing Friday morning, 35-year-old Gloria Williams, the mother who is accused of abandoning her three children at a west Harris County apartment with their brother’s remains, was charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

Williams’ bond was originally set at $900,000 during a hearing on Nov. 1, but the judge believed the bond was “insufficient.”

Williams’ bond conditions include committing no crimes that could result in an arrest, obeying a curfew, GPS monitoring and not having contact with her boyfriend and co-defendant, Brian Coulter.

Coulter is also charged in connection with the case. He is currently charged with murder in connection to William’s 8-year-old son. His bond was set at $1 million, which is slightly lower than Williams’.

Ad

READ MORE:

Prosecutors: Gloria Williams’ children said they were locked in room with brother’s decaying remains

See something, say something: This is how to report suspicions of child neglect, abuse

3 children, including skeletal remains of possible 9-year-old, found inside abandoned apartment in west Harris County, sheriff confirms

Death of child whose remains found in west Harris County apartment ruled homicide

Ad

Mother, her boyfriend charged after child’s remains found in west Harris County apartment, sheriff says

Person posing as a relative of abandoned west Harris County kids collecting donations, family says