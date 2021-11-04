Reward increased to $8,500 for Missouri City man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s list

The reward for Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Charles Lee Tillman Jr., who’s this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $8,500 for information leading to his arrest if tips are received during November.

MISSOURI CITY – Authorities in the Houston area are searching for a man they believe was involved in a homicide while he was out on parole earlier this year.

Officials from the Department of Public Safety are asking for the public’s help as they search for 34-year-old Charles Lee Tillman Jr. who is wanted in connection to a man’s death in La Grange on May 30.

According to DPS officials, Tillman was released from TDCJ prison on parole in 2019 after serving four years of a 14-year sentence for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. A little over a year after his release is when authorities believe he was involved in the La Grange victim’s death.

Additionally, Tillman was previously arrested in 2011 and served a three-year term after he was convicted of assault related to family violence.

DPS officials also noted Tillman’s affiliation with the Crips gang.

A reward for tips leading to Tillman’s arrest before the end of November was set at $8,500. Fayette County Crime Stoppers also stepped in with hopes of getting information on the suspect. They offered up to $7,000 in reward.

Ad

Tillman stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 185-pounds. He has tattoos on most parts of his body, including his back, abdomen, left hand, and his right leg.

Authorities say he is armed and dangerous, so do not try to approach him. If you have any information on Tillman’s whereabouts, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).