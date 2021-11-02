Firefighters rescue man after he was stuck inside north Houston manhole

A rescue went underway in north Houston after a man apparently was stuck inside a manhole.

Houston emergency workers were able to rescue a man after he was stuck inside a manhole in north Houston, firefighters said Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Plaza Verde Drive and Greens Crossing Boulevard.

HFD, Hazmat and rescue units responded to the scene to effort the rescue.

Firefighters say the rescue was successful and the man is being assessed by units on the scene.

It is unclear if the person inside the manhole sustained any injuries, or how the person entered the manhole.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.