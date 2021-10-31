Loved ones gather to remember woman killed during road rage incident in SW Houston

Family and friends got together Saturday night to hold a balloon release for 51-year-old Bridget Holloman.

Holloman was a mother of four and a grandmother to eight and loved spending time with her family.

“Zydeco and spades that was the thing she loved to do,” said her son Quentin Taylor. “As long as she got her family around we going to play some spades we going to listen to zydeco

Taylor said his mother had a smile that could light up a room and was always there for others.

“When you were down and out she would scoop you off your feet and tell you it’s going to be ok,” said Taylor.

Holloman was shot and killed Wednesday during a road rage incident according to HPD.

The incident occurred at the 10300 block of Buffalo Speedway near West Bellfort Avenue.

Holloman was in the car with one of her son’s when the suspect in a white Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows fired at their vehicle.

“My mom heard the shooting and was reaching down for her gun and was holding my brother’s hand at the same time. When she realized she was hit she let me brothers hand go,” Taylor said.

Holloman was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead according to police.

If you have any information on the white Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.