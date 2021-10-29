Clear icon
Man crushed after train hits 18-wheeler while reversing in east Harris County, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man is dead after the train he was on hit an 18-wheeler in east Harris County, deputies said.

Deputies said it happened at 1700 Federal Rd. around 4:05 a.m.

According to deputies, the train, with a conductor standing at the rear, was backing out of a private rail yard. At the same time, an 18-wheeler was crossing the tracks. Investigators said the train’s engineman continued reversing, possibly pinning the man against the truck.

Deputies said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

