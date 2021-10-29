Man crushed after train hits 18-wheeler while reversing in east Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after the train he was on hit an 18-wheeler in east Harris County, deputies said.

Deputies said it happened at 1700 Federal Rd. around 4:05 a.m.

According to deputies, the train, with a conductor standing at the rear, was backing out of a private rail yard. At the same time, an 18-wheeler was crossing the tracks. Investigators said the train’s engineman continued reversing, possibly pinning the man against the truck.

Deputies said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

