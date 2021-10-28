Minute Maid Park to host Astros World Series watch parties for Games 3, 4 and 5: This is what you need to know

An image released by the Astros for the Minute Maid watch parties for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the 2021 World Series.

HOUSTON – The Astros hit the road to take on the Atlanta Braves in games 3, 4 and 5 of the World Series and watch parties will be held at Minute Maid Park this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Tickets for the Watch Parties are $1 and benefit the Astros Foundation.

Gates open two hours before the first pitch and give access to the lower bowl to watch the game on the videoboard and the festivities outside including yard games and live music.

In case of inclement weather in Atlanta, vouchers will correspond to the game being played (Game 3, Game 4, Game 5) regardless of what day the game is played on.