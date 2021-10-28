SERIES TIED: Astros bounce back, dominate Braves in Game 2

Houston Astros' Jose Siri celebrates past Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried on a throwing error during the second inning in Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros bounced back emphatically on Wednesday, tying the series 1-1 with a dominant 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Both teams scored in the opening frame, but it was the Astros who maintained that early intensity. In the second inning, the Astros exploded for four runs, and most of it was spurred by the bottom of the order. With the game tied 1-1, Jose Siri’s infield hit scored Kyle Tucker, giving the Astros a 2-1 lead. That was followed by a single by Martin Maldonado, whose hit scored Yuli Gurriel and then Siri, who made it home off a throwing error by Eddie Rosario. Michael Brantley tacked on another RBI before the inning was over for a 5-1 Astros advantage.

On the mound, Jose Urquidy gave the Astros five solid innings. The righthander gave up six hits, two earned runs, struck out 7, and walked none.

By the time Urquidy departed, the Astros had a 5-2 lead. They would add a couple of runs to that, including Jose Altuve’s homer in the seventh inning that was the icing on the cake.

The series now heads to Atlanta tied 1-1. Game 3 takes place on Friday evening.