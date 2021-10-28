KPRC 2 Investigates: Here’s how much more you can expect to pay for winter bills

With the holiday season approaching, it’s not great timing - but we want to warn you about potential sticker shock when it comes to your bills. You’ll probably be paying more for several of your utility bills. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team is here with what you need to know to prepare.

Higher winter electricity bills

In Houston, the hot summer months are typically when we expect to pay more for electricity. But that might not be the case this year.

“I cannot recall being in this business for this long periods of time where winter rates on the wholesale side are more expensive than the summer,” said Jesson Bradshaw, Energy Ogre CEO

It is Bradshaw’s job to look for the best electricity rates for customers. He’s warning customers now to expect higher rates this winter.

“Wholesale electricity is higher than we’ve seen in winters past,” said Bradshaw.

Right now, on average the best price you can get for wholesale electricity in Houston is two cents more per kilowatt hour than at this same time last year. A 12-month contract rate right now is about 11 cents vs. nine cents a year ago.

Ad

If you are locked into a contract, you may not see much change in your bill but if you are shopping around Bradshaw has this advice:

“You may want to focus on something that’s maybe a little bit more shorter term. Get yourself into a renewal cycle that’s either coming up in the spring or maybe in the fall,” said Bradshaw.

Remember, electricity rates are tied to gas and oil prices - which are both up.

Gas bill increase

When it comes to your gas bill, expect increases there too.

CenterPoint Energy tells us customers can expect to pay on average $67 a month this winter assuming we have normal winter weather. That’s $11 more than what the average customer paid per month last winter ($56).

We will probably also be paying to help fix the power grid issues that happened during the February freeze. If approved gas bills will increase by another $2.50 to $5 beginning in 2022 to recover costs from the freeze.

Ad

Water bill hike

You probably have noticed, your Houston water bill has already gone up. A nine percent water price increase took effect September first. Most single-family customers who use 3,000 gallons a month are paying about $4 more.

KPRC 2 Investigates water bill increases for City of Houston customers. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Add up all of those increases and you are looking at an extra $24 a month if you use the exact same amount of water, electricity and gas as last year.

Help paying utility bills Houston

There is assistance available if you need help paying your utility bills. In most cases, you need to meet certain requirements before you become eligible for help. We’ve put together a list of a few organizations that offer help.

RELATED: How to apply for help paying your utility bills