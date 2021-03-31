There is money available to help pay your utility bills. Here is how you can apply

HOUSTON – There is now more help available if you need assistance paying your utility bills. A federal COVID relief program is providing additional utility assistance to the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEAP). Previously, eligible households or individuals could receive $1,600 a year. Now, the benefit has increased to $3,200 a year.

BakerRipley is the organization connecting people with the funds in Harris County. If approved, the money will go directly to your electric or gas provider. If you live in another county in our area and need help, call the United Way hotline at 211.

What is the program?

BakerRipley’s Utility Assistance Program helps eligible Harris County families and individuals with the payment of their electricity and gas bills.

What are the eligibility requirements?

Applicants must reside in Harris County and be at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Level (individual is $19,320; for a family of four $39,750).

Program website

For general information on BakerRipley’s Utility Assistance and the list of documents required to apply, visit: https://www.bakerripley.org/services/utility-assistance-program

How can I apply?

Visit https://www.bakerripley.org/services/utility-assistance-program where you can apply online or download an application in English or Spanish.

To request an application by mail contact the United Way Helpline at 2-1-1 or 713-957-4357.

How much assistance is available for each household?

Assistance is based on household size and income. Eligible households can receive up to $3,200 of assistance.