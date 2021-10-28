Innocent mother of 6 killed in fiery crash in north Harris County

The family is now speaking out

The family is now speaking out

HARRIS COUNTY – An innocent mother of six was killed in a horrific crash, and now her family is praying for justice.

On Tuesday, Harris County detectives responded to a fiery crash in the 300 block of West Gulf Bank in north Harris County. Deputies said the crashed stemmed from a road rage incident.

Surveillance video of the scene shows a maroon Cadillac CTS traveling eastbound before colliding into a gold Lincoln town car.

Crystal, a passenger in the town car, died during the crash.

Her mother, JoAnn Jackson, said the driver who took her daughter’s life should be charged.

“My daughter’s life was taken for nothing,” Jackson said. “I had to do all the leg work myself. The detectives never came to my house to let me know my daughter had passed away. I saw it on the news and started making phone calls.”

JoAnn said she is now making funeral arrangements for her daughter.

“She was very sweet, really silly, and liked to joke all the time,” she said.

Ad

Crystal, who was 30 years old, was also the mother of six children.

“Her children are devastated, especially her youngest daughter, who is just six years old,” JoAnn said.

The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Angie Valdez. Detectives said the Cadillac was stolen moments before the deadly crash.

Valdez remains in the hospital.

“She had no relationship to my daughter whatsoever. She was an innocent victim, and I feel like someone needs to give me some answers. I would like (to press) criminal charges against this person as well,” JoAnn said.

She said her daughter had big plans in life, and was getting ready to move into a new apartment complex this weekend.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

The family created a GoFundMe Page to help with Crystal’s funeral arrangements.