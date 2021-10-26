Partly Cloudy icon
HCSO: 2 people in critical condition after fiery crash in north Harris County

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

The wreck in the 300 block of West Gulf Bank on Oct. 26, 2021.
HOUSTON – Deputies are responding to a crash in which two people were hurt critically in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Tuesday that deputies are investigating the incident in the 300 block of West Gulf Bank after a possible “rolling disturbance” between two parties in separate vehicles. Gonzalez said it may have stemmed from one of the vehicles being stolen. One of the vehicles collided with a third vehicle, an innocent party.

Two people in the third vehicle have been transported to hospitals in critical condition. The other striking vehicle burst into flames.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

