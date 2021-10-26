HCSO: 2 people in critical condition after fiery crash in north Harris County

The wreck in the 300 block of West Gulf Bank on Oct. 26, 2021.

HOUSTON – Deputies are responding to a crash in which two people were hurt critically in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Tuesday that deputies are investigating the incident in the 300 block of West Gulf Bank after a possible “rolling disturbance” between two parties in separate vehicles. Gonzalez said it may have stemmed from one of the vehicles being stolen. One of the vehicles collided with a third vehicle, an innocent party.

Two people in the third vehicle have been transported to hospitals in critical condition. The other striking vehicle burst into flames.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating an incident at the 300 blk of W. Gulf Bank. Initial info: there was a possible rolling disturbance between two parties in separate vehicles. It may have stemmed from one of the vehicles being stolen. One of the vehicles collided with a 3rd pic.twitter.com/CuyeqAyNse — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 26, 2021