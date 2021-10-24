Woman struck, killed in fatal crash involving intoxicated driver on Katy Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a fatal crash after a woman was struck and killed by a driver who police say was intoxicated.

The incident happened on the inbound lanes on the I-10 Katy Freeway between Dairy Ashford Road and Kirkwood Road in west Houston. The crashed closed all mainlanes of the highway.

Police say at around 3 a.m., a white Toyota Sedan carrying three women was parked on the shoulder of the highway, where a female driver got out of the vehicle to check on a sick passenger. Police say a white coupe, driven by an adult male, drove outside of the mainlanes and struck the female driver on the back side of her vehicle.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other women in her vehicle did not suffer any injuries, however, the passenger that was ill was transported to Ben Taub Hospital where she is in stable condition.

The male driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy, police say. He will face intoxication manslaughter charges, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s office.