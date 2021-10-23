University of Houston homecoming game delayed due to weather

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Houston Cougars helmet is seen during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The University of Houston announced Saturday evening that their Homecoming football game was delayed due to weather.

The game, which was originally set to begin at 3 p.m., was delayed 20 minutes due to lightning in the area. At 3:20 p.m., the game was delayed for a second time.

🚨 WEATHER UPDATE 🚨



We are back in a weather delay due to lightning.#GoCoogs https://t.co/MIjOexatui — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) October 23, 2021

For more information about the NCAA games' lightning safety/recommendations

