University of Houston homecoming game delayed due to weather

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Houston Cougars helmet is seen during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
The University of Houston announced Saturday evening that their Homecoming football game was delayed due to weather.

The game, which was originally set to begin at 3 p.m., was delayed 20 minutes due to lightning in the area. At 3:20 p.m., the game was delayed for a second time.

For more information about the NCAA games’ lightning safety/recommendations, click here.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.

