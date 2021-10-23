University of Houston homecoming game delayed due to weather

The University of Houston announced Saturday evening that their Homecoming football game was delayed due to weather.
The game, which was originally set to begin at 3 p.m., was delayed 20 minutes due to lightning in the area. At 3:20 p.m., the game was delayed for a second time.
🚨 WEATHER UPDATE 🚨— Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) October 23, 2021
We are back in a weather delay due to lightning.#GoCoogs https://t.co/MIjOexatui
This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.