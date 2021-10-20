HPD to announce reward increase in effort to find gunman who killed 1 Pct. 4 deputy, wounded 2 others

HOUSTON – At a 1 p.m. news conference, Houston police will provide an update on the search for the gunman who killed a Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Deputy and wounded two others over the weekend.

Media Partners: We will have a news briefing at 1 pm today at HPD HQ at 1200 Travis to announce an increase in reward monies for information leading to the identity, arrest & charges of a suspect in this shooting investigation of three @Pct4Constable deputies. #hounews https://t.co/B9s2CCCneX pic.twitter.com/cqCFb7tGe1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 20, 2021

The gunman, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle, ambushed three Harris County deputies early Saturday morning, killing one and wounding the two others while they were responding to a disturbance outside a bar in north Houston, authorities said.

The deputies had been working an extra shift at 45 Norte Bar and Lounge and responded to a report of a robbery outside the bar around 2:12 a.m. Two deputies were trying to arrest a robbery suspect when the gunman opened fire on them, authorities said. Upon hearing the gunshots, the third deputy rushed outside to aid his fellow deputies and was also shot, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said.

Deputy Kareem Atkins died from his injuries. He was 30. Atkins began working with Precinct 4 in January 2019. He had recently returned from paternity leave. He leaves behind a wife and two-month-old child.

Deputy Juqaim Barthen, 26, and Deputy Darrell Garrett, 28, were wounded in the shooting. Barthen joined Precinct 4 in September 2019. Garrett joined in March 2018. Barthen was released from Memorial Hermann Hospital Downtown on Wednesday. Garrett, who was shot in the back multiple times, underwent several surgeries and remains hospitalized.