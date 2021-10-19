Man accused of killing 3 in crash while drinking, driving on Facebook Live jumps bail, district attorney says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Bail jumping charges were filed against Camilo Morejon, 48, who is accused of filming himself drinking and driving on Facebook Live moments before causing a crash that killed three, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

After Morejon failed to appear in court Thursday, a judge revoked his bail and he was subsequently charged with four counts of bail jumping. Officials said Morejon, who had been ordered to remain under house arrest, is no longer home and is now considered a wanted fugitive.

Morejon was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault following a fatal 2020 crash which left Morejon’s three passengers dead and another driver wounded. Morejon was seen drinking and driving on Facebook Live moments before he crashed into a pickup truck in the 12200 block of FM 529 near Jersey Village.

Morejon faces two to 20 years in prison for each charge of intoxication manslaughter and two to 10 years in prison for each bail jumping charge.

“When someone kills three people while bragging about drinking and driving, they need to face justice,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We owe it to the victims. We owe it to the community.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Morejon’s capture. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.