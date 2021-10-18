Parents of UH student who was killed during road-rage shooting calls for change

Houston, TEXAS – The parents of 20-year-old Humphrey Magwira said their son, a University of Houston student, was intelligent bright and caring.

“He was a good kid, a very good kid,” said Humphrey’s mother, Josephine Kuyangana.

Humphrey’s parents said their son loved to play soccer and loved computers.

“He was so bright and hardworking,” said Humphrey’s father, Exuperius Magwira.

Humphrey was a second-year student at the University of Houston who was studying computer engineering. The college student was also working a part-time internship in computer science.

His family was left devastated when they learned what happened.

“I can’t believe he is gone. He was my friend. it has been hard as a family, as a mom, you know,” said Kuyangana.

Humphrey came to the United States with his family from Tanzania when he was 11 years old.

“We thought it was a good idea to come to this country for a better education for my kids,” said Exuperius.

Ad

“But now, it’s not,” added Kuyangana.

The parents said their dreams were shattered on Friday night when investigators said Humphrey got into a car crash on Beechnut near Addicks Clodine Road. Police said another driver who was involved in the crash got out and started shooting, striking Humphrey multiple times.

“It’s very hard. I haven’t been able to eat since the day it happened. It’s hard for me to eat anything. It’s hard for me to sleep,” Exuperius said.

The suspected shooter, 19-year-old Ramon Vasquezhas since been charged with murder. He remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

RELATED: Arrest made in road rage shooting that killed 20-year-old student, FBCSO confirms

Humphrey’s family wants people to stop the gun violence and stop the road rage.

Ad

“Don’t do anything bad for other people because everyone in this world has value -- they deserve to live,” said Kuyangana.

“My son, our son was not supposed to die for that,” said Exuperius.

Humphrey’s parents say they plan to hold his funeral services in their home country of Tanzania. They are currently raising funds to help with expenses.