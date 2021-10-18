‘On the road again’: Astros to host road game watch parties at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 21: An exterior view of the stadium is seen prior to the start of the game between the Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros and the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park on April 21, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Trying to figure out where to watch the Houston Astros now that they’re on enemy turf? Consider your search over. The Astros will host road game watch parties at Minute Maid Park, beginning Monday with ALCS Game 3. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Monday ahead of Monday’s 7:07 p.m. first pitch.

When: Every Astros ALCS Road Game

Game 3 | Monday, October 18th | Watch Party start time 5:00 p.m. | Game Time 7:08 p.m. CT

Game 4 | Tuesday, October 19th | Watch Party start time 5:00 p.m. | Game Time 7:08 p.m. CT

Game 5 | Wednesday, October 20th | Watch Party start time 2:00 p.m. | Game Time 4:08 p.m. CT

Where: Minute Maid Park, of course! Minute Maid Parks is located in downtown Houston at 501 Crawford Street.

Admission: Admission will cost you $1. All proceeds will benefit the The Astros Foundation. Visit astros.com/watchparty to purchase a $1 voucher.

Parking: Fan parking will be available in the North and South Diamond Lots for $10.

Prior to each away game, a Postseason Street Fest will be held on Crawford Street. Beginning two hours before first pitch, fans can enter Minute Maid Park through through the South Home Plate, Left Field and Left Center Gates. Seating is general admission in the lower bowl.

Stadium concession stands will be open and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information on the Astros Postseason Watch Parties, visit www.astros.com/watchparty.

