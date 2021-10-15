Banned books back on shelves in Katy ISD after parents claimed author was teaching ‘critical race theory’

The visit is now under review by Katy ISD

The visit is now under review by Katy ISD

KATY – Katy Independent School District said they reinstated an award-winning children’s author books more than a week after parents claimed the subject matter promoted “critical race theory.”

“Earlier this week, the review committee met and determined the appropriateness of the book, “New Kid.” The reading material is already back on District library shelves and the virtual author visit is scheduled to take place on October 25 as part of the instructional day,” Katy ISD said in a statement to KPRC 2.

RELATED: Katy ISD pulls books, cancels author’s visit after parents petition claiming subject matter teaches ‘critical race theory’

Jerry Craft is the writer and illustrator of “New Kid” and its sequel “Class Act”.

Ad

He is the winner of the 2020 Newberry Medal, the Coretta Scott King Author Award, and the Kirkus Prize.

Craft’s website describes the books, which feature young Black boys, as an “honest graphic novel about starting over at a new school where diversity is low and the struggle to fit in is real” and as a laugh-out-loud funny, powerful and important story about being one of the few kids of color in a prestigious private school”.

According to the website, Universal Pictures has acquired film rights to New Kid, with LeBron James’ The Spring Hill Company on board to develop and produce.

Craft was originally set to attend a virtual visit with third through fifth-grade students at Roosevelt Alexander Elementary School on Oct. 4, but some parents in Katy ISD started a petition calling on the district to cancel the virtual visit and ban the books.

Katy ISD said in a statement on Thursday that the district reviewed the books and determined to put them back on the shelves.