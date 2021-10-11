Firefighters work to put out 18-wheeler fire on the East Loop

HOUSTON – Officials are working to put out an 18-wheeler fire on the East Loop inbound near Market Street Monday.
Police said the fire happened around 8:40 a.m. According to officers, the call initially came in as a traffic hazard.
Investigators said two other vehicles may have been involved.
Police said drivers can expect major delays in the area.
Large vehicle fire at IH-610 East Loop Southbound/ Market St. on the shoulder. Expect major delays. #hounews #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 11, 2021
