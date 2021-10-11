Partly Cloudy icon
Firefighters work to put out 18-wheeler fire on the East Loop

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

18-wheeler catches fire on the East Loop
HOUSTON – Officials are working to put out an 18-wheeler fire on the East Loop inbound near Market Street Monday.

Police said the fire happened around 8:40 a.m. According to officers, the call initially came in as a traffic hazard.

Investigators said two other vehicles may have been involved.

Police said drivers can expect major delays in the area.

