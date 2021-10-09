Rapper Bun B helps Houston police officer with broken-down vehicle

BUN B IS AMAZING: KPRC 2 Reporter Vanessa was leaving the Astros game and noticed a good Samaritan who had pulled over to help a Houston police officer push a broken-down car.

HOUSTON – This is how we Houston!

Houston rapper and legend Bun B helped a Houston police officer who was in need Friday evening.

KPRC 2 Sports reporter Vanessa Richardson said she was leaving the Astros ALDS Game 2 when she noticed a good Samaritan who pulled over to help an officer push a woman’s broken-down vehicle.

Vanessa snapped a picture of the officer and Bun B, and even Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shouted out the Houston rapper for his generosity.