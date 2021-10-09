Rapper Bun B helps Houston police officer with broken-down vehicle

HOUSTON – This is how we Houston!
Houston rapper and legend Bun B helped a Houston police officer who was in need Friday evening.
KPRC 2 Sports reporter Vanessa Richardson said she was leaving the Astros ALDS Game 2 when she noticed a good Samaritan who pulled over to help an officer push a woman’s broken-down vehicle.
Vanessa snapped a picture of the officer and Bun B, and even Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shouted out the Houston rapper for his generosity.
Way to go @BunBTrillOG @houstonpolice! There are so many ways to help others as part of our everyday lives. RT @SportsVanessa https://t.co/0ZsKhsQnn6— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 9, 2021