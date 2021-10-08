Public being asked to name judges that give low bonds to criminals

HOUSTON – Deputy constables with Precinct 4 have received more than 3,000 messages of support to name judges who award low bonds to suspects.

In a Facebook post on Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman’s page, the Constable’s Office wants to start naming those judges who “give ridiculously low bonds to suspects we arrest.”

“Clearly the citizens we serve want this transparency and public information,” he said in a statement.

The outcry came after he shared his frustration that a judge allowed Andrew Williams, the suspect involved in a deadly purse snatching that killed 71-year-old Martha Medina, out on bond for a capital murder charge.

Residents who live within the Precinct 4 enforcement area can send their messages to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Facebook page or leave a “like” or comment on the post here.