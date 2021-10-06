Bond set at $120,000 for man accused of breaking into homes of 2 women in Energy Corridor

HOUSTON – A man that is in custody after he was accused of breaking into the homes of two different women in west Houston Tuesday was due in court Wednesday, however he did not appear. The Judge said Christopher O’Bryant, 36, has a bond of $120,000-- $60,000 for each case.

The judge added the conditions of bail, which were no drugs, no alcohol, no weapons and a house arrest curfew.

What happened?

It was a scary encounter for two separate female homeowners who found a stranger in their bedroom. Police said one of the women in the 1200 block of Normans Woods Street and the other in 12800 block of Kings Ridge Lane. Home security cameras in an Energy Corridor subdivision captured the burglary suspect walking around the neighborhood.

Police said at 2:05 a.m., a 69-year-old woman woke up and saw O’Bryant in her bedroom holding her phone. Officers said she screamed for him to get out and he left through a neighbor’s backyard. The woman was able to call 9-1-1.

At 2:25 a.m., police said O’Bryant was inside the home of a 38-year-old woman. Officers said the woman woke up to the sound of a police helicopter and noticed a man standing in front of her bed. They said the suspect, who was wearing a mask, repeatedly asked the 38-year-old woman for sex. Investigators said O’Bryant attempted to get on top of of the woman but left once she told him her husband would be home soon.

Police said O’Bryant was taken into custody while trying to leave the neighborhood and even asked officers how to get out of the gated community. It is unclear how he was able to enter the neighborhood.

The suspect could face two burglary charges, investigators said.